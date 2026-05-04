These Filipino wedding traditions are beautiful!
What's the story
Filipino weddings are a beautiful mix of traditions and customs that reflect the country's rich cultural heritage. Each of these traditions has its own significance, making the wedding ceremony a memorable one for the couple and their families. From symbolic rituals to lively celebrations, Filipino weddings give you a glimpse into the values and beliefs that have been passed down through generations.
Attire symbolism
The veil and cord ceremony
The veil and cord ceremony is an important part of many Filipino weddings. The bride and groom are draped with a veil, symbolizing unity and protection. Meanwhile, a cord is tied around them in a figure-eight shape, symbolizing everlasting fidelity. This ritual signifies the couple's commitment to each other and their families' support.
Financial blessing
The money dance tradition
The money dance, or dancing for dollars, is a fun tradition where guests pin money onto the bride and groom as they dance. This custom is meant to bless the newlyweds with financial prosperity as they begin their married life. It also allows guests to participate in the celebration in a fun way.
Fertility blessing
The throwing of rice or coins
In Filipino culture, throwing rice or coins at newlyweds is a common practice. This ritual symbolizes fertility and abundance in their future life together. It is believed that by showering them with these items, guests are wishing them prosperity and growth as they start their journey as husband and wife.
Cultural celebration
The reception festivities
Filipino wedding receptions are known for being lively affairs, filled with traditional music, dance, and food. Guests can expect to see performances of folk dances like Tinikling or Singkil, while enjoying delicious dishes unique to Filipino cuisine. These festivities allow families from both sides to come together in celebration of love, unity, and cultural pride.
Traditional clothing
Attire choices: Barong Tagalog & Filipiniana
Traditional Filipino wedding attire includes Barong Tagalog for men, which is a formal embroidered shirt worn untucked, and Filipiniana dresses for women, featuring colorful fabrics and intricate designs. These garments pay homage to Filipino culture while adding elegance to the ceremony.