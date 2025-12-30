Berry-picking in Finland: Top spots to explore

Finland 's berry-picking season is a delightful experience, allowing you to forage for nature's bounty in the heart of the wilderness. Famous for its endless forests and rich biodiversity, Finland makes the perfect place for berry-picking enthusiasts. From blueberries to lingonberries, the country has a plethora of wild berries to offer. Here are some of the best places in Finland to enjoy this seasonal activity.

#1 Explore Nuuksio National Park Located near Helsinki, Nuuksio National Park is easily accessible and offers a rich variety of berries. The park's diverse habitats make it a great spot for finding bilberries and lingonberries. With its extensive network of trails, visitors can explore the park at their own pace while enjoying the tranquility of nature. The park also has designated areas where you can pick berries without disturbing wildlife.

#2 Berry picking in Lapland Lapland's vast wilderness is home to some of Finland's best berry-picking spots. The region is famous for its cloudberries and crowberries, which grow abundantly in the summer months. The remote areas provide solitude and an authentic wilderness experience for those willing to venture further from urban centers. However, the unpredictable weather conditions in Lapland require you to be well-prepared before heading out.

#3 Visit Oulanka National Park Oulanka National Park, located in northeastern Finland, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich flora and fauna. The park's diverse ecosystems are home to a variety of wild berries, including blueberries and cranberries. The Karhunkierros Trail, which runs through the park, offers hikers an opportunity to pick these delicious fruits while enjoying breathtaking views of rivers and forests.