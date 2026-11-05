Plan a peaceful getaway to these lake retreats in Finland
What's the story
Finland, with its stunning lakes and serene landscapes, is the perfect destination for nature lovers looking for peace. The country is home to several hidden lakeside retreats where you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. These retreats offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature, relax in tranquil surroundings, and enjoy outdoor activities. Here are some of Finland's best-kept secrets for a peaceful getaway by the lake.
Saimaa
Discovering Saimaa Lake
Saimaa Lake is Finland's largest lake and one of its most beautiful.
The area around the lake is dotted with quaint villages and lush forests, making it an ideal spot for hiking and cycling.
You can also take boat tours to explore the many islands dotting the lake.
The region is also home to the rare Saimaa ringed seal, which makes spotting them a special experience.
Repovesi
Embracing nature at Repovesi National Park
Repovesi National Park is famous for its rugged terrain and pristine lakes.
The park provides several hiking trails with different difficulty levels, so that you can enjoy Finland's natural beauty.
You can also try rock climbing or canoeing in the calm waters of the park's lakes.
The park's diverse wildlife includes elk and various bird species, making it a paradise for nature lovers.
Lappajärvi
Relaxing at Lappajarvi Lake Retreats
Lappajarvi Lake is famous for its therapeutic muds, making it the perfect place for wellness retreats.
You can find spas that offer mud treatments, along with other wellness services.
The area also has peaceful walking trails along the shorelines, where you can enjoy stunning views of the lake and surrounding nature.
Pielinen
Experiencing tranquility at Pielinen Lake
Pielinen Lake is one of Finland's largest lakes and offers a peaceful escape from city life.
The area is dotted with cozy cottages, where you can unwind in comfort while taking in panoramic views of the water.
From fishing to kayaking, Pielinen has a range of water-based activities to keep you entertained during your stay.