Your itinerary to Finland's scenic islands

Finland is home to some of the most serene, untouched islands, perfect for a peaceful getaway. These islands are ideal for those looking to escape the chaos of the city and connect with nature. With their pristine landscapes and calm surroundings, they make for a perfect retreat for peace-seekers. Here's a look at some of these hidden gems and what they have to offer.

#1 Explore the archipelago of Aaland The Aaland Islands are a group of over 6,500 islands in the Baltic Sea. The archipelago is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich maritime history. You can explore hiking trails, bike through scenic routes, or just relax on quiet beaches. The islands are also home to several museums that showcase local culture and history. Aaland offers a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.

#2 Discover the tranquility of Lonna Island Just a short ferry ride from Helsinki, Lonna Island is a peaceful escape from the city. The island has lush greenery and historical structures from its time as a military base. Visitors can take leisurely walks along the paths or enjoy a picnic in the park-like atmosphere. Lonna also has a restaurant where you can savor local delicacies while soaking in stunning views of the surrounding waters.

#3 Experience nature on Seurasaari Island Seurasaari Island, located close to Helsinki, is famous for its open-air museum and beautiful nature trails. The island is dotted with traditional Finnish wooden houses that give you a glimpse of the country's past. You can walk around the museum or just enjoy the peacefulness of nature trails through forests and along shores. Seurasaari is perfect for those who want to combine culture with tranquility.