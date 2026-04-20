How to make blueberry pie at home

Finnish blueberry pie is a delightful treat that showcases the natural sweetness of blueberries. This traditional dessert is loved for its simplicity and rich flavor, making it a favorite among fruit lovers. The pie features a buttery crust filled with juicy blueberries, offering a perfect balance of tartness and sweetness. Whether enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert, it is a must-try for anyone who appreciates the taste of fresh berries.

#1 Ingredients for the perfect pie To prepare an authentic Finnish blueberry pie, you need fresh blueberries, sugar, flour, butter, and a pinch of salt. The ingredients are simple but essential to get the right taste and texture. Fresh blueberries are a must for their juicy flavor. Sugar balances the tartness of the berries. Flour and butter make up the crust that holds everything together. A pinch of salt enhances all flavors without overpowering them.

#2 Step-by-step preparation guide Start by preheating your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Mix flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Press half of this mixture into your pie dish as the crust base. Fill with blueberries mixed with sugar before covering with the remaining crumb mixture on top.

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Tip 1 Baking tips for best results Bake your pie for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top. Keep an eye on it to avoid over-browning, and cover edges with foil if needed during baking time. Let cool slightly before serving warm or at room temperature with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

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