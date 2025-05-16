5 fruits to add flavor to your cooking
What's the story
African fruits can add a burst of flavors and nutrients to vegetarian meals.
They are not just packed with vitamins and minerals, but also bring a distinct taste to the plate.
From sweet to tangy, every fruit contributes its own character to the dish, making it more exciting and healthy.
Exploring these fruits can open a whole new world for vegetarians.
Nutrient powerhouse
Baobab: The superfruit
Baobab fruit has an exceptionally high vitamin C content, offering as much as ten times that of oranges.
It also has calcium, potassium, and fiber, making it an amazing ingredient for smoothies or salads.
The powdered form of baobab can be sprinkled over breakfast cereals or mixed into yogurt for an extra health kick.
Flavorful addition
Marula: A tangy delight
Known for its tangy flavor and high vitamin C content, Marula fruit can be consumed fresh or be used in jams and juices.
The oil obtained from marula seeds is also commonly used for cooking, thanks to its nutty flavor and health benefits.
Adding marula into sauces or dressings can give a refreshing twist to vegetarian dishes.
Unique taste profile
African star apple: Sweet & sour treat
The combination of sweet and sour flavors makes the African star apple stand out.
This vitamin A and C-rich fruit can be enjoyed fresh or added to desserts for that exotic touch.
Juicy as it is, this fruit can be incorporated into refreshing drinks or used as a topping on fruit salads.
Visual appeal
Horned melon: Exotic texture & flavor
Horned melon, also known as kiwano, is a stunner with its spiky orange skin and bright green interior.
Its jelly-like flesh has a mild cucumber-like taste with a hint of banana.
This fruit is ideal for making salads visually appealing or as a smoothie ingredient because of its hydrating properties.
Versatile ingredient
Soursop: Creamy & nutritious
Soursop has creamy white flesh with a tropical flavor profile of pineapple and strawberry.
It's packed with antioxidants (like vitamin C) that promote immunity but are also low-calorie.
Use soursop pulp blended into drinks (shakes); alternatively, try adding the slices on top of desserts, where they will add both sweetness and nutrition without overpowering other flavors in your meal-making process.