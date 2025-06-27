Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / You must add these legumes to your diet
Summarize
You must add these legumes to your diet
Follow this guide

You must add these legumes to your diet

By Simran Jeet
Jun 27, 2025
10:18 am
What's the story

African legumes have started stealing the show as some of the most valuable vegetarian protein sources. These legumes provide a sustainable and nutritious alternative to our go-to protein options. With their rich nutrient profiles, they are quickly becoming a staple in vegetarian diets around the world. Let's take a look at five African legumes that are changing our perception of plant-based proteins for good.

Bambara groundnut

Bambara groundnut: A nutrient powerhouse

Bambara groundnut is a versatile legume that is native to West Africa. Known for its high protein content (up to 24%), this legume is also rich in essential amino acids, making it a great option for vegetarians looking for complete proteins. Its adaptability to different climates and soil types makes it a sustainable crop option.

Cowpea

Cowpea: The resilient legume

Cowpea, or black-eyed pea, is another widely cultivated crop across Africa. It contains about 25% protein and is loaded with vitamins and minerals (iron, calcium, etc.). Furthermore, cowpeas are drought-resistant, making them suitable for regions with limited water resources. Their ability to enhance soil fertility through nitrogen fixation adds an environmental benefit.

Moringa seeds

Moringa seeds: The miracle tree's gift

Moringa seeds are derived from the moringa tree, popularly known as the "miracle tree." These seeds are packed with approximately 30% protein and are loaded with antioxidants and vital nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium. Moringa seeds can be eaten raw or converted into oil or powder form, making them a versatile ingredient for culinary applications.

Lupin beans

Lupin beans: High-protein delight

Lupin beans have been grown for centuries in North Africa. They have an amazing protein content of up to 40%, more than most other legumes. Further, lupin beans are low in starch but high in fiber, aiding digestive health while giving you a lot of energy without increasing blood levels.

African yam bean

African yam bean: Lesser-known gem

The African yam bean is an underutilized legume with great potential. Not only does it has a nutritional profile containing about 20% protein, but it also has carbohydrates that give sustained energy release throughout the day, without rapid spikes or crashes commonly associated with simple sugars found elsewhere within our diet choices today.