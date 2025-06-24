5 exercises for back and shoulder strength

African exercises have been celebrated for their ability to build strength and endurance for ages. Traditionally, these workouts involve natural movements that work on multiple muscle groups, making them perfect for building back and shoulder strength. By concentrating on these workouts, you can improve your posture, flexibility, and overall physical performance. Here are five African-inspired workouts that focus on the back and shoulders effectively.

Vertical leap The Maasai jump The Maasai jump, a traditional exercise of the Maasai tribe, can increase leg power while also working the shoulders and back. The exercise involves jumping straight up with arms raised overhead, thereby strengthening the upper body muscles. Practicing this jump regularly leads to better coordination and improved muscle endurance.

Combat moves Zulu stick fighting drills Apart from being a cultural tradition, Zulu stick fighting drills also serve as a great workout for shoulder strength. The drills require you to swing sticks in different directions, demanding a lot of upper body involvement. Practicing these moves can make you agile, improve hand-eye coordination and build strong shoulder muscles.

Rhythmic motion Ethiopian dance movements Ethiopian dance is all about rhythmic movements that largely work out your back and shoulders. The fluid motions not just make you flexible but also strengthen your core muscles. Practicing this particular dance style on a regular basis can improve your posture and increase the upper body's range of motion by a great extent, making it an amazing workout to stay fit.

Percussive workout Djembe drumming sessions Djembe dumming has become a popular activity all over West Africa, where it gives a high-intensity workout to your arms, shoulders, and back. Playing this drum requires you to make repetitive movements with your arms which demand stamina and strength from these muscles. Regular drumming sessions can greatly improve your muscular endurance and give you a fun way to keep moving!