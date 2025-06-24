Plantains, reimagined: Tasty recipes to try

Plantains are a staple of a lot of African cuisines, and for good reason: they're versatile and packed with flavor. Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and the most ideal for cooking. Frying, boiling, or baking them can yield delicious, filling, and healthy dishes. Mastering cooking with plantains can introduce you to a whole new world of culinary magic, letting you experiment with traditional African recipes without a hitch.

#1 Fried plantain perfection Fried plantains are a popular dish across Africa. To make the perfect fried plantain, pick ripe ones with yellow skin and black spots. Cut them diagonally for more surface area and fry in hot oil until golden brown on each side. The result is a sweet and crispy treat that goes well with various dips or as a side to other dishes.

#2 Boiled plantain simplicity Boiling is one of the easiest ways to cook plantains. For this method, opt for green or slightly yellow plantains. Peel them carefully, cut into chunks, and boil in salted water until tender. Boiled plantains can be served as a side dish or mashed into fufu—a popular West African staple—offering a hearty base for soups and stews.

#3 Baked plantain delight Baking gives you a healthier alternative to frying, without compromising on taste. Simply preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Slice ripe plantains lengthwise, lay them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake for about 20 minutes until they caramelize beautifully. This method accentuates their natural sweetness without the need for added oils.