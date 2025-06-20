5 ways to add rooibos to your cooking 

What's the story

Rooibos, a distinctive herbal tea from South Africa, is taking the culinary world by storm with its diverse applications.

Famous for its rich flavor and health benefits, rooibos can be added to a range of dishes to amp up taste and nutrition.

This caffeine-free tea lends a mild sweetness and earthy undertones to both sweet and savory recipes.

Here are five unique ways to use African rooibos in cooking.