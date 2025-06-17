What's the story

Millets are small-seeded grains that have served as a staple in many African cuisines for centuries.

These nutritious grains are extremely versatile and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

Here, we look at five millet-based dishes inspired by the rich flavors of Africa.

Each dish accentuates the unique taste and texture of millets, providing a delightful experience that is healthy and satisfying.