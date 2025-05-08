5 arm exercises for scuba divers
Scuba diving requires a lot of arm strength and endurance to handle the gear and deal with currents.
If you're a diver looking to up your game, adding arm-toning exercises is essential.
These routines build muscle and flexibility for a smoother dive.
Here are five exercises designed to strengthen the divers' arms, giving them more control and enjoyment underwater.
Push-ups for upper body strength
Push-ups are a timeless exercise for the chest, shoulders, and triceps.
By incorporating push-ups into their routine, divers can develop upper body strength required for managing diving gear.
Begin with three sets of ten repetitions every day.
Once you gain strength, slowly increase the number of repetitions or introduce variations such as incline or decline push-ups to target different muscle groups.
Dumbbell curls for bicep development
Dumbbell curls strengthen biceps, which are important for lifting and carrying scuba equipment.
For this exercise, hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward.
Curl the weights towards your shoulders, keeping elbows close to your sides.
Go for three sets of 12 reps with moderate weight to avoid strains.
Tricep dips using a chair
Tricep dips target the back of the arms and help you improve your overall arm definition.
For this exercise, you can use a sturdy chair or a bench for support.
Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the chair with legs extended forward.
Lower your body by bending elbows until they form a 90-degree angle before pushing back up to starting position.
Perform three sets of 15 repetitions.
Resistance band rows for back muscles
Resistance band rows work both arm and back muscles needed to keep you stable underwater.
Attach a resistance band securely at waist height.
Hold one end in each hand standing with feet shoulder-width apart, facing the anchor point.
With slightly bent knees, pull bands towards torso squeezing shoulder blades together.
Return slowly and repeat three sets of fifteen reps.
Adjust tension if required to ensure proper form throughout the movement.
Plank shoulder taps for core stability
Plank shoulder taps improve core stability and also target shoulders and triceps.
Start in a regular plank position with wrists under shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
Alternate tapping the opposite shoulder without twisting your hips.
Keep breathing steady and finish two sets of 20 taps on either side.
Concentrate on controlled movements, balance, and coordination.
These are vital for successful execution and contribute to a diver's overall fitness level, helping in improved underwater performance.