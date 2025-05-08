What's the story

A country rich in biodiversity, Peru is home to several emerging ecological sanctuaries.

Gaining due attention for their unique ecosystems and conservation efforts, these sanctuaries offer a peek into the region's diverse flora and fauna.

Giving way to opportunities of research and eco-tourism, these sanctuaries play a key role as awareness about environmental conservation grows.

They help preserve Peru's natural heritage. Here are some must-visit ecological sanctuaries in Peru that you should explore.