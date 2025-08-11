How breathing exercises can help you sleep better 

Improving our sleep quality is crucial for our overall well-being, and breathing techniques can help us achieve restful nights. These methods calm the mind, ease the stress, and prepare our body for sleep. For beginners, easy breathing exercises can be an effective way to improve their sleep without having to practice for hours or use any equipment. Here are five beginner-friendly breathing techniques to improve your sleep quality.

Relaxation method 4-7-8 breathing technique The 4-7-8 technique is aimed at inducing relaxation by controlling the pattern of your breath. Start by quietly inhaling through your nose for a count of four seconds. Hold your breath for seven seconds and then slowly exhale through your mouth for eight seconds. This technique slows down your heart rate and relaxes your nervous system, making it easier for you to fall asleep.

Deep breath focus Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing involves deep breaths engaging the diaphragm instead of shallow chest breaths. Lie on your back with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that only your abdomen rises, keeping the chest still. Exhale slowly through pursed lips. This technique improves oxygen flow and reduces tension.

Structured pattern Box breathing technique Box breathing is a systematic method with equal spans of inhaling, holding, exhaling, and pausing before repeating the process. Inhale deeply through the nose for four seconds, hold for four seconds, slowly exhale through the mouth for four seconds, then pause again before restarting. This technique helps distract attention from stressors and induces calmness.

Balance method Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing balances energy by alternating airflow between nostrils. Close one nostril, inhale deeply through the other, switch and exhale through the opposite side. Repeat this pattern a few times, switching sides after each full cycle, aiming for a natural flow without forcing anything. This method helps in achieving a balanced state of mind and body, promoting better sleep.