5 beginner-friendly isometric exercises to try

Isometric exercises are a great way to build core strength without having to deal with fancy equipment or a lot of space. These exercises involve holding a position for a certain period, engaging muscles without moving. They're especially useful for beginners wanting to improve their core stability and strength. Here, we explore five beginner-friendly isometric moves that you can easily add to your routine to get a stronger core.

Stability Plank hold The plank hold is another effective exercise that works on several muscle groups, including the abdominals, back, and shoulders. For this move, start in a push-up position with your forearms on the ground and elbows under your shoulders. Keep your body straight from head to heels and hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds at first. As you get better, increase the duration gradually.

Endurance Wall sit The wall sit is a great exercise to build endurance in the lower body, while also working the core muscles. Stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees make a right angle. Make sure your feet are shoulder-width apart and directly beneath your knees. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds in the beginning, increasing as you get comfortable.

Balance Hollow body hold The hollow body hold not only strengthens your core but also enhances your balance and co-ordination. Lie on your back with arms stretched overhead and legs stretched out in front of you. Lift both arms and legs slightly off the ground while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor. Hold this position for 15-20 seconds initially before increasing it as you grow stronger.

Obliques Side plank hold The side plank hold strengthens the oblique muscles and core stabilizers. Begin on one side with legs straight and stacked. Prop up on one forearm directly under the shoulder. Lift hips to form a straight line from head to toes. Hold this posture for 15 to 25 seconds per side, gradually increasing time with practice.