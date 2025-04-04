5 breath control techniques to destress
What's the story
Breath control techniques can serve as useful tools to deal with daily anxiety.
These techniques revolve around controlling breathing patterns to calm the mind and body.
With practice, these techniques may lead to reduced stress levels and improved mental clarity.
Here are five breath control techniques that can help you deal with anxiety in daily life.
Deep breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing means taking deep breaths through the diaphragm instead of shallow ones through the chest.
The technique promotes full oxygen exchange which can slow the heartbeat and lower blood pressure.
To practice, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen, and inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than your chest.
Structured breathing
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a systematic method that includes four equal components: inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and holding again.
Each component lasts for a count of four seconds.
This technique aids in diverting the attention away from stressors by focusing on counting and breathing in a rhythmic manner.
It is commonly employed by people in high-stress jobs to stay calm under pressure.
Balanced breathing
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing helps to balance the left and right hemispheres of the brain by alternating airflow between nostrils.
For this, close one nostril with a finger while inhaling from the other one. Then switch nostrils before exhaling.
This practice is said to improve mental clarity and reduce anxiety by promoting equilibrium in bodily functions.
Relaxation technique
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method consists of quietly inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling completely through the mouth for eight seconds, making a whoosh sound.
The technique serves as a natural tranquilizer for the nervous system by encouraging relaxation responses in stressful situations.
Rhythmic pattern
Resonant or coherent breathing
Resonant or coherent breathing works by keeping a steady rhythm of five breaths a minute—five-second inhales followed by five-second exhales—to achieve heart rate variability coherence.
Doing this method regularly may improve emotional regulation capabilities while reducing feelings of anxiety over time due to how calming it is for both mind and body systems alike.