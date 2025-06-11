5 budget-friendly laundry hacks you didn't know
What's the story
Laundry can prove to be an expensive household chore, but not if you know how to cut costs without compromising on cleanliness.
With a few simple and effective tricks, you can save money and make your laundry routine a whole lot easier.
These budget-friendly hacks will help you cut expenses while keeping your clothes fresh and clean.
Here are five tips everyone should try!
Cold water
Use cold water for washing
Washing clothes in cold water can cut down energy consumption by a lot, since heating water accounts for 90% of energy consumption in a washing machine cycle.
Most detergents today are designed to do the job well in cold water, so you don't have to worry about compromising on cleanliness.
Plus, cold water preserves the color and fabric of your clothes, making them last longer.
DIY detergent
Make your own detergent
Making your own laundry detergent is an easy way to save money.
With just a few ingredients like baking soda, washing soda, and grated soap, you can make an effective detergent at home at a fraction of the cost of store-bought options.
Not only is homemade detergent economical, but it's also free from the unnecessary chemicals found in many commercial products.
Vinegar softener
Utilize vinegar as fabric softener
White vinegar also makes for an excellent alternative to commercial fabric softeners.
Adding half a cup of vinegar during the rinse cycle helps soften fabrics naturally, without leaving any residue or scent on your clothes.
Vinegar also acts as a natural deodorizer and helps remove any lingering odors from garments.
Air drying
Air dry clothes whenever possible
Air drying your clothes instead of popping them in the dryer can save you a lot of money on your electricity bills, in the long run.
By placing your clothes outside or on an indoor drying rack, they can dry naturally, while also preventing the wear and tear caused by the high heat of dryers.
This method also reduces shrinkage and retains the integrity of fabrics longer.
Dryer balls
Use dryer balls for faster drying times
If you have to use a dryer, try tossing a few wool or rubber dryer balls into the drum with your load.
These balls keep clothing items separated while tumbling, which allows for better air circulation, resulting in drying times that are up to 25% faster.
As a bonus, they cut down static cling, so you don't even have to buy additional products like dryer sheets, saving you even more cash.