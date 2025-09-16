5 celeriac recipes you need to try

Celeriac (or celery root) is a nutritious root vegetable that is perfect for gourmet recipes. Thanks to its earthy taste and creamy texture, it's perfect for cooks of every level. These five celeriac recipes (ranging from soups to salads) are perfect for anyone looking to try this underrated vegetable.

Dish 1 Creamy celeriac soup Creamy celeriac soup makes for a comforting dish which is also super easy to make. Peel and chop the celeriac into small cubes. Saute onions in olive oil until translucent, then add the celeriac along with vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the celeriac is tender. Blend it smooth and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or chives before serving.

Dish 2 Roasted celeriac wedges Roasted celeriac wedges are a delectable side dish or snack. Start off by peeling the celeriac and chopping it into thick wedges. Toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice like rosemary or thyme. Spread the wedges on a baking sheet and roast in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius (approx. 392 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy outside.

Dish 3 Celeriac mash with garlic Celeriac mash makes a wonderful substitute for regular mashed potatoes. Just peel and cube the celeriac and boil it in salted water till soft. Drain well and mash together with roasted garlic cloves for added flavor. Add butter or cream if you want the mash to be extra creamy, then season with salt and pepper as per taste.

Dish 4 Celeric remoulade salad Celeriac remoulade salad is a fresh take on classic salads. Combine grated celery root with a mayonnaise and mustard sauce, seasoned with lemon juice. Mix all ingredients well for an even coating, and serve chilled on leafy greens. Capers add a nice touch if available, making this dish a thoughtful addition to any meal.