5 cholesterol myths you should stop believing

Cholesterol is also one of the most misunderstood things, and the myths surrounding it are so common that they can easily mar your health decisions. Most of us are convinced that we need to cut cholesterol out from our diets altogether, or that all of it is bad. Such misinformation can result in restrictive diets, and confusion around heart health. Here's what you need to know.

Myth 1 Not all cholesterol is bad Many people believe all cholesterol is bad, but that's not the case. Cholesterol comes in two main forms: LDL (low-density lipoprotein) and HDL (high-density lipoprotein). While LDL is often tagged as "bad" as high levels can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, HDL is termed "good" as it helps remove other forms of cholesterol from your bloodstream. Balancing them is the key, not cutting it out altogether.

Myth 2 Dietary cholesterol isn't the main culprit A widely held belief is that dietary cholesterol directly raises blood cholesterol levels dramatically. However, studies indicate that for most people, saturated fats and trans fats have a greater effect on blood cholesterol than dietary cholesterol itself. This means foods rich in saturated fats are more likely to elevate LDL levels than foods with dietary cholesterol.

Myth 3 Only overweight people have high cholesterol It's a misconception that only overweight people suffer from high cholesterol. In reality, anybody can have high cholesterol regardless of their weight or body type. Genetics play a significant role in determining an individual's risk for high cholesterol levels, meaning even those who maintain a healthy weight may still need regular monitoring.

Myth 4 Young people don't need to worry about cholesterol Many young adults think they don't have to worry about their cholesterol levels until they are older. However, heart disease risk factors can start developing at a young age because of lifestyle choices like poor diet and lack of exercise. Regular check-ups from young adulthood can help flag potential issues before they turn into serious problems down the line.