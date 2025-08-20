5 citrus-based remedies for glowing skin

Apart from being refreshing, citrus fruits are also loaded with nutrients that can do wonders for your skin. The vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural acids found in these fruits rejuvenate and brighten the skin. You can use these fruits in various home remedies to naturally boost your skin health. Here are five citrus-based remedies that you can try to give your skin a natural glow.

Tip 1 Lemon and honey face mask Lemon is praised for its high vitamin C content, which ensures it brightens your skin. When mixed with honey, it forms a moisturizing mask that can help reduce blemishes and enhance overall complexion. Simply mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with one of honey, apply it on your face, and leave it for about fifteen minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Tip 2 Orange peel powder scrub Orange peel has more vitamin C than the fruit and is also effective in exfoliating dead skin cells. How to make an orange peel scrub? Dry some orange peels under the sun until they are crisp. Grind them into a fine powder and mix with yogurt or milk to form a paste. Gently scrub your face with this mixture once or twice a week for smoother skin.

Tip 3 Grapefruit toner Grapefruit is another citrus fruit loaded with antioxidants that combat free radicals causing aging signs on the skin. To prepare a simple toner, extract fresh grapefruit juice and dilute it with equal parts of water. Use a cotton pad to apply this mixture on your face post-cleansing to tighten pores and refresh your complexion.

Tip 4 Lime juice spot treatment Lime juice has natural bleaching properties that can lighten dark spots over time. For spot treatment, dab fresh lime juice directly onto affected areas using a cotton swab before bedtime. Leave it overnight if possible or rinse off after thirty minutes if you have sensitive skin.