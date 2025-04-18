5 creative decor ideas using seashells
What's the story
Seashells collected from vacations can be beautiful reminders of your travels, and can also be creatively integrated into home decor.
These natural beauties lend a unique aesthetic that can amplify various spaces in your home.
Whether you have a small hoard or a treasure trove of shells, there are plenty of ways to showcase them efficiently.
Here are five creative ideas to turn your seashell collection into show-stopping decor pieces.
Candle holders
Seashell candle holders
Transforming seashells into candle holders is an easy yet effective way to add a coastal touch to any room.
Using bigger shells, you can create unique holders for tealight candles. Just place the candle inside the shell, and arrange them on a tray or table for an elegant display.
Not only does this idea highlight the natural beauty of shells, it also adds warmth and ambiance to your space.
Picture frames
Seashell picture frames
Another creative option is enhancing picture frames with seashells.
You can glue small shells around the edges of an existing frame, giving it a textured border that draws attention to your favorite photos.
This way, you can personalize frames with memories from beach vacations, turning each piece into a unique and meaningful one.
Wind chimes
Seashell wind chimes
Creating wind chimes with seashells is as decorative as it is functional.
By drilling small holes in different shells and stringing them together with fishing line or twine, you can craft beautiful wind chimes.
These chimes make soothing sounds when moved by the breeze.
Hang these chimes near windows or on porches for an added touch of tranquility.
Mirrors
Seashell mirrors
Decorating mirrors with seashells is yet another opportunity to showcase your creativity.
Paste shells of different sizes and shapes around the frame of the mirror using strong adhesive glue.
This technique makes simple mirrors into head-turning focal points, which reflect light beautifully, while adding texture and interest to any room.
Garden borders
Seashell garden borders
Using seashells as garden borders gives an attractive way to define spaces within outdoor areas.
Line pathways or flower beds with larger shells, creating natural boundaries that enhance garden aesthetics while preventing soil erosion during rainfalls.
Not only does this approach make use of excess shell collections, it also integrates nature seamlessly into landscaping designs.