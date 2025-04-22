From mashed to fried: Potato recipes you'll love
What's the story
Potatoes are the most versatile ingredient that can be turned into delicious dishes.
Be it mashed, baked, or fried, potatoes make for an endless culinary adventure.
Here are some delightful potato recipes that will spice up your kitchen adventures.
Each recipe showcases how unique flavors and textures potatoes can bring to your table, making them a staple in many households globally.
Comfort food
Classic mashed potatoes
Classic mashed potatoes are a favorite because of their creamy texture and rich flavor.
To prepare, boil peeled potatoes until tender and mash them with butter and milk until smooth.
Season them with salt and pepper for added taste.
This simple yet satisfying recipe makes the perfect side dish for any meal, and can be easily customized with herbs or cheese for more flavor.
Snack time
Crispy potato wedges
Crispy potato wedges make for an amazing snack option combining the natural goodness of potatoes with a satisfying crunch.
Simply cut potatoes into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, and your choice of spices like paprika or garlic powder.
Bake in the oven until they're golden brown and crisp on the outside and soft inside.
These wedges go great with dips or as a standalone treat.
Breakfast delight
Potato pancakes
If you want a delightful twist to your traditional breakfast options, you can try potato pancakes.
How to go about it? Grate raw potatoes and mix them with flour, onion, salt, and pepper to create a batter.
Fry spoonfuls of this batter in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are crispy from outside but tender from inside- a perfect way to start your day (with sour cream or applesauce).
Meal-in-one
Stuffed baked potatoes
Stuffed baked potatoes make for a hearty meal option loaded with flavor and nutrients.
Start by baking whole potatoes until soft. Then slice open each one length-wise, without cutting through completely, to create pockets ready for stuffing.
Fill these pockets generously with ingredients such as cheese sauce and mixed veggies like broccoli florets, and bacon bits if you wish, before returning back into the oven briefly.
Just enough to melt everything together nicely!