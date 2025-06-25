Cooking with locust beans: 5 recipes to try

Locust bean or carob or iru is a versatile African cooking ingredient. Extracted from the seeds of African locust bean tree, it is loved for its peculiar taste and health benefits. The ingredient finds a prominent place in numerous traditional dishes throughout the continent. Be it enhancing soups or acting as a seasoning, locust bean opens up a world of delicious, healthy culinary options.

Soup enhancement Enhancing soups with locust bean In several African cuisines, locust bean serves as a flavor enhancer for soups. Its rich umami flavor adds depth to dishes like egusi soup and ogbono soup. The fermented seeds are commonly added while cooking to lend their unique aroma and flavor to the broth. This enriches the flavor and lends additional nutrition (protein and fiber) making it an excellent addition to any soup recipe.

Stew seasoning Seasoning stews for rich flavor Locust bean makes for an amazing seasoning for stews, adding a savory depth that pairs beautifully with different ingredients. In meals like efo riro or banga stew, it serves as a natural flavor enhancer without overpowering other elements. The fermentation of locust beans gives them a strong aroma and taste, which can turn a regular stew into something special.

Sauce enrichment Adding depth to sauces When it comes to sauces, locust bean can be used to add complexity and richness. It goes well with tomatoes, peppers, and onions in creating flavorful bases for many traditional African sauces. By mixing locust beans into these mixtures, cooks can create a balance between sweet and savory notes while boosting the sauce's nutritional profile with essential vitamins and minerals.

Nutritional boost Boosting nutritional value in dishes Beyond cooking, locust bean is also prized for its nutritional benefits. It has essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and E. Adding it to your meals not just adds flavor but also goes a long way towards meeting daily dietary needs. Its high fiber content helps digestion, proteins boost muscle growth, making it amazing especially with other plant-based foods.