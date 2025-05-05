5 low-maintenance houseplants for colder climates
Houseplants can liven up any home, even in frigid climates.
While some plants don't handle the cold too well, others flourish and add an element of nature indoors.
Choosing the right houseplants can make sure they thrive regardless of the cold weather outdoors.
Here are five low-maintenance houseplants that are ideal for colder climates, giving you both beauty and hardy-ness.
Resilient choice
Snake plant: A hardy survivor
The snake plant is famous for being able to survive anything, including the cold.
It needs little watering and survives low light, making it perfect for people who don't get much natural light during winters.
Its upright leaves lend a modern touch to the room while keeping it toxin-free.
Easy care
Spider plant: Low maintenance beauty
Spider plants are loved for their adaptability and low-maintenance needs.
They flourish in cooler temperatures and just need to be watered occasionally.
Their arching leaves make for an eye-catching display, and they also produce small white flowers that give way to baby spider plants or "pups."
These can be effortlessly propagated to grow new plants.
Durable option
ZZ plant: Tough yet elegant
The ZZ plant is another great option for cold climates as it tolerates low light and doesn't need watering often.
Its shiny green leaves add an elegant touch to the interior.
The ZZ plant is also popular for enhancing indoor air quality by filtering out pollutants.
Clean air provider
Peace lily: Air-purifying wonder
Not only are peace lilies stunningly beautiful, but they also serve as excellent indoor air purifiers.
These plants thrive at cooler temperatures and indirect sunlight, which makes them perfect for homes in colder regions.
With their striking white blooms set against dark green foliage, peace lilies can bring an element of elegance while keeping indoor air clean and healthy.
Adaptable greenery
Pothos: Versatile greenery
Pothos is famous for being versatile and hardy, even in cooler environments.
It grows well with minimal care like occasional watering when soil feels dry to touch. Perfect if you don't have much time or experience taking care of houseplants.
Its trailing vines make pothos perfect as hanging baskets or climbing up trellises indoors, bringing lush greenery wherever required without much effort.