Improve your sleep with this pre-dinner ritual
What's the story
Incorporating pre-dinner breathing techniques can significantly enhance your sleep quality.
These practices calm the mind, reduce stress, and prepare the body for restful sleep.
By focusing on controlled breathing before dinner, you can create a peaceful transition from the day's activities to a more relaxed evening routine.
Here are a few effective breathing techniques you can easily integrate into your daily schedule for better sleep.
Relaxation technique
Deep diaphragmatic breathing
Deep diaphragmatic breathing requires you to inhale deeply through the nose, letting the diaphragm expand completely.
This technique ensures more oxygen goes in and also helps you relax by activating the parasympathetic nervous system.
Doing this for five to 10 minutes before the dinner can help you lower stress levels and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.
Calming exercise
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 breathing method is a simple but powerful technique.
It involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding breath for seven seconds and exhaling slowly through the mouth for eight seconds.
The exercise helps reduce anxiety and calms your mind, making it easier to fall asleep post-dinner.
Balancing practice
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances energy flow in the body.
By closing one nostril while inhaling through the other and then switching sides during exhalation, this technique helps in achieving mental clarity and emotional stability.
Practicing alternate nostril breathing before dinner can help you unwind from your daily stressors.
Focused approach
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is simple.
Inhale slowly through the nose while counting to four.
Hold your breath for another four counts, exhale gently while counting to four, and pause with empty lungs for a final four counts.
This technique not only promotes mindfulness before bedtime but also enhances focus and alleviates tension.
Tension release method
Progressive muscle relaxation with breath control
Progressive muscle relaxation with breath control has tensing of each muscle group, and then releasing that tension with deep breaths.
Practicing this method for a few minutes before dinner, helps you physically relax, and sleep better after the meal.
This is a natural way to feel better and sleep easily without any external interventions, and making you feel whole health-wise.