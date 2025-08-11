5 seeds every pantry must have

Small but mighty, seeds are an essential part of every vegetarian's pantry, packing a wealth of nutrients and versatility into the kitchen. From salads to smoothies, you can use these seeds in various dishes and load up on vitamins and minerals. Including these seeds in your diet can easily up the nutritional quotient of your meals. Here are five game-changing seeds for vegetarian pantries.

Chia seeds Chia seeds: A nutrient powerhouse Chia seeds have become quite popular owing to their high omega-3 fatty acid content, fiber, and protein. These tiny seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in liquid, making them an amazing thickening agent for puddings or smoothies. They also provide calcium and antioxidants which promote bone health and decrease inflammation. Their mild flavor makes it easy to add them in any recipe without changing the taste.

Flaxseeds Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3s Flaxseeds are among the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain lignans, which have antioxidant properties that may reduce the risk of cancer. Ground flaxseeds are more digestible than whole ones and can be added to baked goods or sprinkled over cereals for an extra nutritional boost. Regular consumption supports heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.

Pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds: Packed with magnesium Pumpkin seeds pack a hefty dose of magnesium, essential for muscle function and energy production. They are also rich in zinc, which promotes immune system health. These seeds are a wonderful snack by themselves or can be tossed into salads for that extra crunch. Roasting pumpkin seeds adds to their flavor while keeping the nutritional value intact.

Sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds: High in vitamin E Sunflower seeds are a great source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from the damage caused by free radicals. They also provide healthy fats that promote cardiovascular health when eaten as a part of a balanced diet. You can eat sunflower seeds raw/roasted as a snack, or use them as toppings on your yogurt or oatmeal.