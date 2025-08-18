Classic hair accessories every Indian hairstyle needs

Hair accessories have always been an integral part of elevating the beauty of Indian hairstyles. Be it traditional or modern ones, these accessories can add the spark to any hairstyle. From weddings to casual hangouts, a perfect accessory can create wonders. Check out five classic hair accessories that never go out of trend when it comes to making Indian hairstyles more elegant and charming.

#1 Maang tikka magic The maang tikka is another quintessential accessory in Indian culture, which we often see on brides, and women during weddings and festivals. Sitting gracefully on the forehead, it adds an element of tradition as well as sophistication. Available in several designs, from simple chains to elaborate pieces with gemstones, maang tikkas can add grace to both traditional and contemporary outfits.

#2 Elegant hairpins Hairpins are perhaps the most versatile accessories that can be used to secure a bun or give a touch of flair to open hairstyles. They are available in various styles, from floral ones to jeweled ones. Hairpins keep your hair in place while adding an element of elegance without being too overpowering.

#3 Stylish headbands Next up, are headbands which are perfect for anyone looking for a quick yet stylish fix. They are available in different materials like fabric, metal, and plastic with embellishments like beads or sequins. Headbands look good with both long and short hair, which is what makes them an ideal choice for all occasions.

#4 Traditional gajra Gajras are floral garlands that are usually worn around buns or braids during festive occasions. Made from fresh flowers (like jasmine) or artificial ones (for them to last longer), gajras bring fragrance along with beauty to any hairstyle. They continue to be popular because of their cultural significance and aesthetic appeal.