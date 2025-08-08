Upper body exercises you must not skip

Ribcage flexibility is crucial for optimal respiratory function and overall physical well-being. Enhancing the flexibility of your ribcage can improve breathing efficiency, posture, and even athletic performance. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help achieve this goal. Here are five effective exercises designed to enhance ribcage flexibility, each targeting different aspects of the thoracic region to promote better movement and increased range of motion.

Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle flow between two poses that warms up the spine and relieves tension in the back. Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow pose). Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat pose). Repeat for several breaths to increase mobility in the thoracic spine.

Thoracic extension on foam roller Using a foam roller can do wonders in improving ribcage flexibility by targeting thoracic extension. Lie on a foam roller horizontally placed across your upper back with knees bent and feet planted on the ground. Interlace fingers to support your head behind, then gently extend over the roller while keeping hips grounded. This exercise opens up the chest area and improves spinal mobility.

Side-lying windmill stretch The side-lying windmill stretch focuses on shoulder mobility and ribcage expansion. Lie on one side with knees bent at ninety degrees, arms extended straight out in front of you at shoulder height. Slowly rotate your top arm over to open up towards opposite direction while keeping the lower body stable; follow with eyes for full rotation effect before returning the arm back across the body again—repeat several times per side.

Seated spinal twist A seated spinal twist is a great way to increase rotational flexibility within ribs themselves along the vertebral column axis, too! Sit cross-legged or with legs extended forward if more comfortable; place right hand behind left knee while twisting torso rightward until feeling a gentle stretch through the mid-back region—hold briefly before switching sides accordingly afterward!