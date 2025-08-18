5 foot exercises to try today

Strengthening foot arches is important to maintain balance, reduce pain, and prevent injuries. A lot of people experience discomfort because of weak arches, which can lead to issues such as plantar fasciitis or flat feet. Luckily, certain exercises can improve the strength and flexibility of your foot arches. They can be done at home, without any special equipment, and suit all fitness levels, providing a natural solution to enhance foot health.

Tip 1 Toe curls for arch support Toe curls are a deceptively simple exercise that works on the muscles in the arch of your foot. To do this exercise, sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor. Put a small towel under your toes and attempt to scrunch it towards you with just the toes. Repeat this movement 10 times per foot. This exercise strengthens the intrinsic muscles of the feet, offering better support to your arches.

Tip 2 Calf raises enhance foot stability Calf raises not just strengthen your calves but also work the muscles that help support your foot arches. Stand hip-width apart near a wall or chair for support. Slowly rise onto your toes as high as possible, hold for a second, then lower back down. Try for three sets of 10 reps daily. This exercise improves overall stability and supports arch development by working multiple muscle groups.

Tip 3 Arch lifts improve flexibility Arch lifts directly strengthen the arch and improve flexibility. Sit with one leg crossed over the other for easy reach. Keep the other leg relaxed on the ground. Press down into your heel while lifting the ball of your foot upwards until a stretch is felt. Slowly return to start and repeat eight times. Alternate legs for each session, practicing this routine throughout the week.