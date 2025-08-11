Hip mobility exercises you need to try

Improving hip mobility is essential for maintaining overall body flexibility and preventing injuries. It plays a crucial role in daily activities and athletic performance. By incorporating specific exercises into your routine, you can efficiently enhance your hip mobility. This article outlines five effective exercises that target the hips, helping you achieve better movement and reduce discomfort. These exercises are simple to perform and can be done at home or in a gym setting.

Stretch 1 Hip flexor stretch The hip flexor stretch also eases tight muscles due to prolonged sitting. Kneel on one knee, other foot in front, making a right angle with your legs. Push your hips forward, back straight, to feel a stretch in the front of your hip. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, switch sides.

Stretch 2 Pigeon pose The pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired exercise that opens up the hips by stretching the glutes and piriformis muscles. Start by getting into a plank position, then bring one knee forward toward your hand while extending the opposite leg behind you. Lower yourself down onto your forearms or keep your torso upright for an added challenge. Hold this pose for 30 seconds on each side to maximize its benefits.

Stretch 3 Butterfly stretch The butterfly stretch is perfect to loosen up inner thigh muscles and improve hip flexibility. Sit on the floor with your feet together and knees bent outwards like butterfly wings. Grasping your feet, gently press down on your knees using elbows or hands till you feel a mild stretch along inner thighs without causing pain or discomfort; hold it there for about 30 seconds before releasing tension gradually.