5 must-have veggies that are packed with fiber
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 08, 2025
12:26 pm
Fiber is an integral part of a healthy diet, particularly for vegetarians. It promotes digestion, helps keep a healthy weight, and may reduce the risk of certain diseases. Vegetables make for an excellent source of fiber and can be easily added to everyday meals. Here are five fiber-rich vegetables that should be staples in any vegetarian pantry.

Broccoli: A nutrient powerhouse

Broccoli is not just rich in fiber, but also packed with vitamins C and K. One cup of cooked broccoli gives you around five grams of fiber, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to increase their intake. Its versatility enables it to be used in anything, from stir-fries to salads.

Carrots: Crunchy and convenient

Another great source of dietary fiber is carrots. One medium carrot offers around two grams. They are easy to snack on raw or can be tossed into soups and stews for some extra nutrition. Their natural sweetness makes them appealing to both adults and kids alike.

Spinach: Leafy green goodness

Spinach provides roughly four grams of fiber per cooked cup, along with iron and calcium. You can add this leafy green to salads, smoothies, or have it as a cooked side. Its mild flavor allows you to sneak it into a variety of recipes without overpowering other flavors.

Sweet potatoes: Versatile veggie delight

When baked with the skin on, sweet potatoes provide about four grams of fiber per medium-sized potato. Not only are these tubers nutritious, but they're also extremely versatile in the kitchen. Mash them for a smooth texture, roast them to bring out their natural sweetness, or even turn them into crispy fries. Their natural sweetness pairs perfectly with all flavors, savory spices or sweet toppings, making them a delicious addition to any meal.

Peas: Tiny yet mighty

Peas may be tiny, but are definitely fierce when it comes to fiber. They pack roughly nine grams per cooked cup. These legumes are an ideal ingredient to boost the nutrition level of soups, casseroles or pasta meals. They seamlessly provide texture and taste, making them an ideal pick for the ones looking to add more fiber in their diet without sacrificing on taste or convenience.