How to use garlic for flavorful meals 

Garlic is a versatile ingredient that can transform vegetarian meals with its unique flavor and aroma. Not only is it a staple in many cuisines, but garlic also offers a myriad of health benefits. From enhancing the taste of simple dishes to being the star of complex recipes, garlic's potential is vast. Here are five creative ways to incorporate garlic into vegetarian meals.

Flavor boost Roasted garlic spread Roasting garlic brings out the natural sweetness, mellows the pungency, making it an excellent spread for bread or crackers. Simply roast whole garlic bulbs until soft, squeeze out the cloves and mash them into a paste. This spread can be used as a base for sandwiches or as an accompaniment to soups and salads.

Aromatic touch Garlic-infused olive oil Infusing olive oil with garlic gives you a delicious oil to drizzle over salads, pasta, or roasted vegetables. To prepare, gently heat olive oil with crushed garlic cloves, till fragrant. Let it cool before straining out the solids. The end result is an aromatic oil that elevates any dish without overpowering it.

Quick sauté Garlic stir-fry vegetables A quick stir-fry with garlic can transform simple vegetables into a mouth-watering side dish or main course. Saute minced garlic in hot oil until golden brown, then toss in your choice of vegetables—bell peppers, broccoli, or zucchini. Cook until tender-crisp, and season with soy sauce or herbs for added flavor.

Comfort Bowl Creamy garlic soup Garlic soup is comforting and warm on cold days, plus it's easy to make. Simply simmer chopped onions and minced garlic in vegetable broth until soft, then blend into a smooth consistency with cream or coconut milk for richness. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs like parsley or chives.