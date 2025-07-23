5-minute breakfasts: Rice paper wrappers

Rice paper wrappers make a versatile ingredient to whip up quick and easy breakfast options. These thin sheets, prepared from rice flour and water, are widely used in Asian cuisine but can be adapted for a host of dishes. They are gluten-free and offer a light, crisp texture on cooking. In just five minutes, you can turn these wrappers into delicious breakfast items, suiting different tastes and preferences.

Veggie Delight Fresh veggie rolls For a refreshing start to your day, go for fresh veggie rolls with rice paper wrappers. Soak them in warm water until they are pliable. Fill them up with sliced cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce for a crunchy bite. Add some avocado slices for creaminess and drizzle soy sauce or your favorite dressing before rolling them tightly.

Sweet treat Sweet banana wraps Create a sweet breakfast treat by wrapping banana slices in rice paper wrappers. Simply soak the wrapper until soft and place banana slices along one edge of the wrapper. You can sprinkle some cinnamon or drizzle some honey over the bananas before rolling it up snugly. This simple yet satisfying dish offers natural sweetness without added sugars.

Savory bite Savory cheese & spinach rolls For the savory lovers, give these cheese and spinach rolls a try with rice paper wraps. Soak the wrapper until soft, and layer fresh spinach leaves and grated cheese on top of it. Roll it tightly before lightly pan-frying until golden brown on each side for an extra crispy bite.