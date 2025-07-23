5-minute breakfasts: Rice paper wrappers
What's the story
Rice paper wrappers make a versatile ingredient to whip up quick and easy breakfast options. These thin sheets, prepared from rice flour and water, are widely used in Asian cuisine but can be adapted for a host of dishes. They are gluten-free and offer a light, crisp texture on cooking. In just five minutes, you can turn these wrappers into delicious breakfast items, suiting different tastes and preferences.
Veggie Delight
Fresh veggie rolls
For a refreshing start to your day, go for fresh veggie rolls with rice paper wrappers. Soak them in warm water until they are pliable. Fill them up with sliced cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce for a crunchy bite. Add some avocado slices for creaminess and drizzle soy sauce or your favorite dressing before rolling them tightly.
Sweet treat
Sweet banana wraps
Create a sweet breakfast treat by wrapping banana slices in rice paper wrappers. Simply soak the wrapper until soft and place banana slices along one edge of the wrapper. You can sprinkle some cinnamon or drizzle some honey over the bananas before rolling it up snugly. This simple yet satisfying dish offers natural sweetness without added sugars.
Savory bite
Savory cheese & spinach rolls
For the savory lovers, give these cheese and spinach rolls a try with rice paper wraps. Soak the wrapper until soft, and layer fresh spinach leaves and grated cheese on top of it. Roll it tightly before lightly pan-frying until golden brown on each side for an extra crispy bite.
Nutty flavor
Nut butter & fruit wraps
Combine nut butter with fruits like strawberries or apples inside a rice paper wrapper for an energizing breakfast option. This combination is packed with nutrients from both nuts and fruits alike. Spread your choice of nut butter evenly across one side of the softened wrap. Then, add fruit slices. Roll everything together securely before enjoying this delightful combination any time during busy mornings.