5-minute breakfasts: Creamy almond breeze parfait 

The five-minute creamy almond breeze parfait gives you a quick, nutritious start with almond milk, fresh fruits, and granola. Perfect for busy mornings, it only takes a few ingredients to whip up a delicious, energizing meal. This easy breakfast option packs creamy texture, natural sweetness, and crunch to make for a satisfying start to the day.

Ingredients Ingredients for the perfect parfait To prepare this parfait, you'll need almond milk, some fresh fruits (berries or bananas), granola, and some honey or maple syrup to sweeten the deal. The almond milk gives a creamy texture while fruits provide natural sweetness and vitamins. Granola gives you the crunch and fiber you need. These ingredients are not only easily available but also affordable, making this parfait an accessible breakfast option.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by pouring almond milk into a bowl or glass as your base layer. Add layers of sliced fruits on top of the almond milk followed by a generous sprinkle of granola. Drizzle honey or maple syrup over the top for added sweetness if desired. As the layering process takes less than five minutes, the recipe is ideal for those in need of a quick meal solution.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits to consider This parfait also provides several nutritional benefits such as calcium from almond milk, which promotes bone health, vitamins from fresh fruits, which strengthen immunity, and fiber from granola, which promotes digestion. Using honey or maple syrup as sweeteners also keeps added sugars low than processed alternatives. This makes it not just delicious but also good for staying fit and healthy.