5 Portuguese traditions that will make you smile

Portugal has a rich culture and traditions, many of which are unique and spread joy among locals and tourists alike. These traditions showcase the country's history, sense of community, and the spirit of celebration. From colorful festivals to endearing customs, Portugal gives a sneak peek into its colorful heritage through these traditions. Here are five quirky Portuguese traditions that continue to enthrall people with their joyful essence.

#1 The festivity of Sao Joao Every June, the Sao Joao Festival is celebrated in Porto with much fervor. The tradition includes street parties where crowds come out to revel in music, dancing, and fireworks. One of the quirkiest parts of the festival is that of playfully hitting others on their heads with plastic hammers or leeks as a gesture of good luck. Streets erupt in laughter and joy as everyone joins in this jovial custom.

#2 The enchanting Caretos de Podence In the village of Podence, during the Carnival season, men dress up as Caretos—colorful costumes made from woolen fringes with masks—and run through the streets creating playful chaos. The centuries-old tradition symbolizes freedom before Lent begins. The Caretos then chase young women around town in a spirited manner bringing excitement and amusement to all who witness it.

#3 Flower carpets at Corpus Christi During Corpus Christi celebrations in various towns of Portugal, streets are decorated with elaborate flower carpets. Local communities create these beautiful patterns with petals from different flowers carefully laid on the ground. Not only does this tradition highlight artistic talent but also reinforces community spirit as locals get together to create these breathtaking displays that draw tourists from far and wide.

#4 The delightful Festa dos Tabuleiros Held every four years in Tomar, Festa dos Tabuleiros is one of Portugal's most colorful festivals, celebrating the bounty of harvests with parades of women carrying tall trays (tabuleiros) on their heads. These trays filled with bread loaves, beautifully decorated along with flowers, serve as fertility symbols like wheat stalks or grape clusters. These symbols signify abundance and prosperity within communities. Participants stay enthusiastic throughout the event's duration, making it truly unforgettable for attendees.