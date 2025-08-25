Collard greens: 5 must-try dishes

Collard greens are a staple in most African cuisines, revered for their versatility and health benefits. Loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, along with calcium and fiber, these leafy greens find a place in diverse traditional dishes across the continent, enhancing their flavor and texture. Here are five African dishes where collard greens take center stage, bringing out the diversity of Africa 's culinary traditions.

Dish 1 Sukuma wiki from East Africa Sukuma wiki, a beloved East African dish from Kenya and Tanzania, translates to "push the week." It's an economical meal where collard greens are sauteed with onions and tomatoes. Often served with ugali or rice, this humble, nutritious dish is a household staple for its ease of preparation and rich flavors.

Dish 2 Efo riro from Nigeria Efo riro is a rich Nigerian vegetable soup that highlights collard greens or similar leafy greens such as spinach. The dish is made with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and palm oil to form a colorful stew. Efo riro is usually served with fufu or pounded yam. Its bold flavors are what make it a favorite of those who love hearty meals.

Dish 3 Morogo from Southern Africa Morogo means wild or cultivated leafy vegetables that are widely eaten in Southern Africa. Collard greens are usually used with other local leaves such as amaranth or pumpkin leaves. Cooked with onions and sometimes tomatoes or groundnuts for flavor, morogo is served as a side dish with pap (a kind of porridge) or other starches.

Dish 4 Mboga majani from Tanzania Mboga majani—which translates to "green vegetables" in Swahili—includes a number of leafy green preparations across the variety of Tanzania's regions. This makes collard greens a staple here as they are available year-round at local markets around the country's terrain—from coastal regions further inland towards mountainous zones—making them available even in dry seasons when other crops may be scarce.