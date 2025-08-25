5 lesser-known gift-giving traditions around the world

Gift-giving is a universal practice, but its traditions can differ widely from one culture to another. While some traditions are popularly known, others are still relatively obscure yet interesting. Here, we detail five lesser-known gift-giving traditions from around the world. Let's take a look at some unique practices that reflect cultural values and social norms.

#1 Japanese omiyage tradition In Japan, omiyage means souvenirs or gifts from your travels for friends and family. Unlike regular souvenirs, omiyage are mostly local specialties or delicacies of the place you visit. The tradition focuses on being thoughtful and considerate of others, as it indicates that you were thinking about your loved ones while traveling. Omiyage is typically beautifully packed and distributed among colleagues/neighbors as a goodwill gesture.

#2 Finnish name day gifts In Finland, name days are celebrated just like birthdays. Each day of the year is linked with names according to historical calendars. On their name day, people might get small gifts or cards from their friends and family members. The celebration is usually low-key as compared to birthdays but is sentimental. It celebrates one's given name and its importance in Finnish culture.

#3 Indian Raksha Bandhan rituals Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a protective thread called rakhi around their brothers' wrists as a gesture of love and protection. In return, brothers gift their sisters as a token of appreciation and a promise to protect them through life's challenges. This tradition not only emphasizes familial bonds but also focuses on mutual respect between siblings.

#4 South Korean Doljanchi ceremony Traditionally, Doljanchi is a Korean ceremony that celebrates a child's first birthday—a major milestone in a country where the high infant mortality rate in the past centuries makes this birthday extra special. During the ceremony, the child is presented with various objects, each representing a different future, and chooses one. Family members offer symbolic gifts (gold rings, clothes, toys, etc.) wishing for prosperity, health, and happiness in the years to come.