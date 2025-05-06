5 ways to improve indoor air quality at home
What's the story
Improving the air quality in your home is extremely important for a healthy living.
Poor indoor air can result in a number of health problems, from allergies to respiratory issues.
Luckily, there are simple steps you can take to improve the air you breathe indoors.
Here are five easy ways to improve air quality at home for you and your family.
Fresh air
Regular ventilation
Opening your windows regularly is arguably the easiest way to ensure better indoor air quality.
Letting fresh air in helps flush out pollutants and keeps humidity levels in check inside your home.
Even in colder months, opening your windows for a few minutes daily can go a long way in keeping your indoor air cleaner.
Natural filters
Use of houseplants
Houseplants serve as natural air purifiers and can work wonders for your indoor air quality.
They absorb toxins and release oxygen, making the air cleaner.
Spider plants, peace lilies, and snake plants, for example, are particularly effective at filtering out pollutants commonly found in homes.
Plus, they make your spaces look pretty!
Dust control
Regular cleaning routine
Having a regular cleaning schedule is essential for keeping dust and allergens at bay at home.
Regularly vacuuming carpets, mopping floors, and wiping surfaces with damp cloths can help keep dust levels at check.
Using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in vacuums further makes sure that fine particles are effectively trapped during cleaning.
Chemical reduction
Avoid synthetic fragrances
Many household products contain synthetic fragrances that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. These compounds can greatly contribute to poor indoor air quality over time.
By switching to fragrance-free or naturally-scented products, you can help cut down VOC levels indoors.
This transition encourages healthier breathing conditions by limiting exposure to these toxic chemicals, making it a simple yet efficient tip for cleaner air at home.
System efficiency
Maintain HVAC systems
Regular maintenance of heating, ventilation, and cooling systems is critical for their optimal performance and your home's air quality.
By changing filters every three months, you prevent dust from building up and ensure that your system continues to operate efficiently.
By scheduling professional inspections annually, you can preemptively identify and resolve potential issues before they affect your household health and system efficiency.