Ceylon cinnamon, commonly called "true cinnamon," is a spice obtained from the inner bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree.

This spice has a mild flavor and delicate aroma, and has been utilized for centuries in the field of traditional medicine.

Apart from its culinary applications, Ceylon cinnamon has a number of benefits for your skin. Its natural properties can enhance skin texture, reduce inflammation, and promote a radiant complexion.