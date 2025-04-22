5 simple yoga poses for beginners
What's the story
Yoga is a wonderful way to boost flexibility, improve balance, and relieve stress.
For those just starting out, easy poses can make the practice more approachable and fun.
These can be easily mastered at home without any special equipment.
Here are five yoga poses that beginners can try to get into their daily routine.
Foundation pose
Mountain pose: Foundation of all poses
Mountain pose is a simple standing posture that helps in improving posture and balance.
Stand with your feet together, arms at your sides, and distribute your weight evenly across both feet.
Engage your thighs, lift your chest and keep your shoulders relaxed.
This pose is the basis of many other yoga postures.
Inverted V pose
Downward-facing dog: Stretch & strengthen
Downward-facing dog is an essential pose that stretches out the entire body while building strength in the arms and legs.
Start off on all fours with your hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart.
Lift your hips towards the ceiling to form an inverted V shape with your body.
Keep your heels slightly off the ground if needed.
Warrior Stance 1
Warrior I: Build strength & focus
Warrior I is a dynamic standing pose that builds strength in the legs and sharpens focus.
To start, step one foot forward into a lunge, keeping your back leg straight and strong.
Elevate your arms above your head with palms facing each other, ensuring that your hips are squared and facing forward.
This posture not only improves leg strength but also aids in developing concentration and balance.
Balance posture
Tree pose: Balance & concentration
Tree pose enhances your balance and concentration as you need to focus on staying stable on one leg.
Stand tall with feet together; shift weight on one foot while placing the opposite foot's sole against the inner thigh or calf (not the knee).
Bring palms together in front of the chest or extend them overhead for an added challenge.
Resting position
Child's pose: Relaxation & restorative
Child's pose provides relaxation after more intense postures by gently stretching back muscles while calming mind through deep breathing techniques practiced during this restful position.
Here, you kneel down, then sit back onto heels, extending arms forward along floor surface, allowing forehead to touch mat beneath you comfortably.
Rest there momentarily before continuing further practice sessions ahead later on when ready again.