5 skincare myths you need to stop believing
What's the story
Skincare is an essential aspect of personal health, but it is also one of the most myth-ridden topics, which can result in ineffective and sometimes dangerous routines.
Knowing the myths can make it easier for you to choose mindful skincare practices.
Here's debunking five common skincare myths, helping you with healthier alternatives, and ensuring better skin without falling for misinformation.
Cost vs. quality
Myth: Expensive products are always better
The notion that expensive skincare products are better is a common one, but it is also a myth.
Price doesn't always equal quality or efficacy.
Most affordable products have the same active ingredients as their costly equivalents.
It is important to pay attention to the ingredient list rather than the price tag when selecting skincare products.
Natural misconceptions
Myth: Natural ingredients are always safe
While people think that natural ingredients are safer, that is not always the case.
Some natural ingredients can cause allergic reactions/irritations on some people.
It is important to patch-test new products and consult a dermatologist if you're unsure about specific ingredients, whether they are natural or synthetic.
Moisture balance
Myth: Oily skin does not need moisturizer
One of the most common misconceptions is that oily skin doesn't need moisturizing. This can also affect how balanced your skin health is.
All skin types need hydration to keep a healthy barrier function.
Choosing lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers can keep oily skin hydrated without making it oilier.
Sun protection importance
Myth: Sunscreen is only for sunny days
Many think sunscreen is only required on sunny days, but that's a misconception.
UV rays, which can penetrate clouds and windows, risk year-round.
Applying sunscreen daily is crucial to guard against pre-mature aging and reduce the risk of skin cancer.
It blocks harmful UV radiation effectively, even on cloudy days, making it a must-have in everyday skincare routines.
Gentle cleansing approach
Myth: Scrubbing harder cleans better
The notion that scrubbing harder will clean the skin better is not only wrong but also damaging.
Over-exfoliating or using harsh methods can strip the skin off its natural oils and cause irritation, or breakouts.
A gentle cleansing routine, with mindful exfoliation frequency, ensures clean and healthy skin without any harm.