Cooking with citrus: 5 lemon zest ideas
Lemon zest, the outer layer of lemon peel, adds a bright and tangy essence to sweet and savory dishes alike.
It not only enhances the taste but also gives a subtle aroma, turning your meals into extraordinary ones.
Here are five recipes that highlight lemon zest's flavor enhancing potential.
Infused oil
Lemon zest infused olive oil
Creating lemon zest infused olive oil is easy but does wonders in adding that citrusy note to your salads and marinades.
Simply heat one cup of olive oil with the zest of two lemons on low heat for 10 minutes.
Let it cool, then strain out the zest. Store the infused oil in an airtight container, and use it within two weeks for maximum freshness.
Sugar scrub
Lemon zest sugar scrub
A homemade sugar scrub with lemon zest would be a natural way to exfoliate skin while enjoying its invigorating scent.
Combine one cup of granulated sugar with 1/4 cup of coconut oil and the zest from one lemon. Mix until well combined, then store in a jar.
This scrub can be used on hands or body, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed.
Herb butter
Lemon zest herb butter
Lemon zest herb butter is ideal for drizzling on grilled veggies or slathering on warm bread.
Blend one-half cup of softened butter, zest of one lemon, one tablespoon each of chopped parsley and thyme, and salt to taste.
Roll into a log with parchment paper, refrigerate until firm, and slice as needed.
Pasta sauce
Lemon zest pasta sauce
Incorporate lemon zest into your pasta sauce for an unexpected burst of flavor that perfectly complements both creamy and tomato-based sauces.
By adding the zest from one lemon during the cooking process, along with garlic and herbs like basil or oregano, you create a depth of flavor that enriches the sauce without overpowering the other ingredients.
This simple addition transforms ordinary pasta into a delightful culinary experience.
Yogurt parfait
Lemon zest yogurt parfait
Elevate your breakfast game by adding lemon zest to yogurt parfaits for extra brightness against sweet fruits such as berries or peaches.
Just mix plain yogurt with honey as per taste preferences before folding in freshly grated lemon peel.
Layer this mixture between fruit layers, topped off by granola if desired.