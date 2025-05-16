What's the story

Rooibos tea, a caffeine-free herbal infusion from South Africa, is increasingly becoming a go-to for beauty benefits.

Famous for its antioxidant-rich properties, this tea might just be the solution for all your skin and hair woes.

With its natural goodness, rooibos tea can do wonders for your beauty routine.

Here's how you can use rooibos tea for healthy skin and hair.