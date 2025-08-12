Love stews? Try these lentil combinations today

Lentils are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients that can elevate a simple stew into a wholesome meal. With their rich protein content and flavor-absorbing prowess, lentils are ideal for preparing a variety of vegetarian stews. Here, we take a look at five unique lentil combinations that you can use to prepare delicious, hearty stews, each one with its own unique taste and texture.

Combination 1 Red lentils with sweet potatoes Red lentils cook quickly and have a slightly sweet taste, which makes them an ideal partner for sweet potatoes. Together, they make the stew creamy and subtly sweet. The red lentils break down easily, naturally thickening the stew without having to use any additional thickeners. Tossing in spices such as cumin or coriander makes the stew flavorful, resulting in a comforting dish for any season.

Combination 2 Green lentils with spinach Green lentils retain their shape well while cooking, making them perfect for stews where texture matters. Pairing green lentils with spinach gives a pop of color and nutrition to the dish. The earthy taste of green lentils marries the mild bitter notes of spinach, creating a balanced flavor. A dash of lemon juice can brighten up this combination, adding freshness to every bite.

Combination 3 Brown lentils with carrots and celery Brown lentils are famous for their strong flavor and spice-absorbing capabilities. Paired with carrots and celery, they make a classic base for many traditional stews. This trio gives depth in taste and nutrition while keeping things easy. The natural sweetness of carrots cuts through the earthy notes of brown lentils, making it an irresistible choice for those who love hearty meals.

Combination 4 Black lentils with mushrooms Black lentils are known for their intense flavor, which pairs exquisitely with the umami richness of mushrooms. Together, they make a stew that is both hearty and full of flavor. Even after cooking for a long time, black lentils retain their shape, offering the perfect texture. Each spoonful of this stew is packed with tender mushrooms and flavorful lentils, making it a satisfying meal.