Elevate your home decor with these bookshelf styling tips
What's the story
Bookshelves are more than just a space to store your books.
They can be a statement piece in any room, lending some character and style while also being functional.
Be it a tiny shelf or a whole wall of books, there are so many ways to arrange them creatively.
Here are five ways to style your bookshelves in an aesthetic yet functional manner.
Drive 1
Mix books with decorative items
Combining books with decorative items also makes for an eye-catching display.
Consider placing small sculptures, vases or framed photos, alongside your books.
This not only breaks the monotony of rows of spines but also adds personal touches that reflect your taste.
However, make sure the decorative items don't overshadow the books; balance is key here.
Drive 2
Use color coordination
Color coordination is the easiest way to make your bookshelf pop.
Whether you arrange books by color to create a rainbow effect or stick to a shade for a subtle look, this technique can turn even the most cluttered shelves into organized displays, making them easy on the eyes and adding vibrancy to the room.
Drive 3
Incorporate plants for freshness
Incorporating plants into your bookshelf design can bring any room to life and add a breath of fresh air.
Choose small potted plants, like succulents or ferns, which sit just right on shelves without crowding the area.
These bits of greenery bring a striking contrast to the background of book spines and other decorative pieces, giving you a space that's both welcoming and vibrant.
Drive 4
Play with different heights and angles
Varying the heights and angles of stuff on your bookshelf can do wonders for its appeal.
Stacking some books horizontally and others vertically makes for a visually diverse display without compromising on functionality.
Leaning framed art against the back of the shelf, for instance, adds an extra layer of dimension.
The trick not only adds depth but also interest, making your bookshelf a focal point in any room.
Drive 5
Utilize bookends creatively
Besides practicality, bookends can also be decorative pieces in their own right.
Choose bookends that complement your room's theme, be it minimalist metal ones or quirky animal shapes.
Place them across different sections of your shelf strategically to give both your books some support and your space some style.
This way, your shelves will not just be clutter-free but also pretty!