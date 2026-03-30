Fix dry eyes with these home remedies

Dry eyes can be a common discomfort, often caused by environmental factors or prolonged screen time. While over-the-counter solutions are available, many people prefer natural remedies to alleviate this condition. These methods are simple, cost-effective, and can be easily incorporated into daily routines. Here are five natural ways to help relieve dry eyes, using readily available ingredients and practices that promote eye health.

Tip 1 Warm compress application Applying a warm compress can give you instant relief from dry eyes. Just soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring it out, and place it over closed eyelids for 5 to 10 minutes. The warmth helps unclog blocked oil glands in the eyelids, improving tear film stability. This method is easy to do and can be repeated several times a day, as needed.

Tip 2 Blink more frequently Conscious blinking is an easy way to keep your eyes moist. When staring at screens, people tend to blink less frequently, which can dry out the eyes. Make it a habit to blink more often while working on computers or watching TV. Set reminders if required, and try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds while blinking regularly.

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Tip 3 Use of artificial tears Artificial tears are a simple way to keep your eyes moist. These over-the-counter drops mimic natural tears and can be used throughout the day without preservatives if you have sensitive eyes. They provide temporary relief from dryness and irritation by lubricating the surface of the eye. Choose preservative-free options for frequent use.

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Tip 4 Stay hydrated Drinking enough water is essential for keeping your body hydrated, including your eyes. Dehydration can worsen dry eye symptoms, so it's important to drink enough fluids every day. Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, or more depending on your activity level and climate conditions.