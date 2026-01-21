Fix scalp odor with these home remedies

Scalp odor can be a common concern, often resulting from sweat, oil, or product buildup. While commercial products are available, some natural home remedies can help you tackle this issue effectively. These remedies are easy to use and can be made with ingredients commonly found in your kitchen. By using these methods, you can maintain a fresh-smelling scalp without resorting to harsh chemicals.

Tip 1 Apple cider vinegar rinse Apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial properties. To use it as a rinse, mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water. After shampooing, apply the mixture to your scalp and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing thoroughly. This remedy helps balance the scalp's pH levels and eliminate odor-causing bacteria.

Tip 2 Baking soda paste Baking soda is an excellent natural deodorizer. To make a paste, mix two tablespoons of baking soda with enough water to form a thick consistency. Apply this paste directly onto your scalp and massage gently for a few minutes before rinsing off with warm water. It absorbs excess oil and neutralizes odors effectively.

Tip 3 Lemon juice treatment Lemon juice contains citric acid, which can help reduce odor by killing bacteria on the scalp. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a bowl and apply it directly onto your scalp using cotton balls or fingertips. Leave it on for about ten minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

Tip 4 Tea tree oil solution Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that may help eliminate odor-related issues on the scalp. Add five drops of tea tree oil to one tablespoon of carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Massage this mixture onto your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off with shampoo.