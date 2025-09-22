Houseplant care: Avoid these 5 common errors

Houseplants can be a great addition to any home, providing beauty and improving air quality. However, many people make common mistakes while taking care of them, which can hinder their growth and health. By knowing these mistakes, you can keep your houseplants healthy and thriving. Here are some practical tips to avoid common pitfalls in houseplant care, ensuring your greenery flourishes.

Tip 1 Overwatering your plants Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes plant owners make. It can lead to root rot and other issues. To avoid this, always check the soil's moisture level before watering. Stick your finger about an inch into the soil; if it feels moist, wait a few more days before watering again. This way, you can ensure that your plants get just the right amount of water.

Tip 2 Ignoring light requirements Different plants have different light requirements, and ignoring them can affect their growth. Some plants need direct sunlight, while others prefer indirect light or shade. Observe where your plant is placed in your home and adjust its location according to its needs. Using sheer curtains or moving it closer/further from a window can help meet its light requirements.

Tip 3 Using wrong soil type Using the wrong type of soil can hinder a plant's growth by affecting drainage and nutrient availability. Make sure you use well-draining potting mix suitable for your specific plant type. For example, succulents need sandy soil for better drainage, while ferns like a more moisture-retentive mix.

Tip 4 Not providing enough humidity Many houseplants, particularly tropical ones, need higher humidity levels than what's available in most homes. Low humidity can cause leaf browning or curling edges. To improve humidity around your plants, try placing a humidifier nearby or grouping them together so they create their own microclimate through transpiration.