Quick hacks to tame frizzy hair for a polished look

Wind-blown hair can be a common issue, especially during the monsoon. The humidity and moisture in the air can make your hair frizzy and unmanageable. However, there are some quick styling hacks that can help you tame your locks without much effort. These simple techniques can give you a polished look even when the weather isn't cooperating.

Tip 1 Use a wide-tooth comb A wide-tooth comb is your best friend when it comes to detangling wet hair. Unlike fine-tooth combs, wide-tooth ones are gentler on the hair, minimizing breakage and frizz. Start from the ends and work your way up to the roots to remove tangles efficiently. This way, you avoid unnecessary pulling and keep your hair healthier.

Tip 2 Apply leave-in conditioner Leave-in conditioner is a must-have for wind-blown hair during monsoon. It provides moisture and makes your hair more manageable. Just apply a small amount evenly through damp hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. This will help reduce frizz and keep your hair looking smooth all day long.

Tip 3 Opt for loose braids or buns Loose braids or buns are perfect for keeping your hair under control on windy days. They keep your hair from tangling while giving you an effortless look. Just make sure not to tie them too tightly, as that can cause stress on your scalp and lead to breakage over time.

Tip 4 Use anti-frizz serum sparingly Anti-frizz serums are great for fighting humidity-induced flyaways. However, it's important to use them sparingly so that they don't weigh down your hair or make it look greasy. Just take a pea-sized amount of serum and apply it evenly through dry or slightly damp hair, focusing on areas prone to frizz.