Fixed deposits v/s recurring deposits: Comparing these savings options

In India, fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) are two popular savings options. Both offer safe and predictable returns, but they are suited for different financial goals. While FDs allow you to invest a lump sum for a fixed tenure, RDs let you invest a small amount regularly. Knowing the difference can help you choose the right investment based on your needs.

#1 Understanding fixed deposits Fixed deposits are investments where you deposit a lump sum amount with a bank or financial institution for a fixed tenure. In return, you get a higher interest rate than regular savings accounts. The principal amount remains untouched until maturity, ensuring no risk of losing your initial investment. FDs are ideal for those looking for short-term or long-term investment with guaranteed returns.

#2 Exploring recurring deposits Recurring deposits allow you to invest a fixed amount every month for a specified period. This option is perfect for those who cannot make a large initial investment but want to save regularly. The interest rates on RDs are usually similar to FDs, making them attractive for systematic savings plans. RDs also help inculcate the habit of regular saving among individuals.

Advertisement

#3 Comparing interest rates Interest rates on fixed deposits and recurring deposits can differ based on the bank and tenure chosen. Generally, FDs may offer slightly higher rates since they involve one-time investments rather than periodic contributions. However, both options provide better returns than traditional savings accounts, making them appealing choices for risk-averse investors seeking stable growth.

Advertisement